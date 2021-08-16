 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korea decides to temporarily close Afghan embassy, evacuates most diplomatic staff

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 16, 2021 - 10:06       Updated : Aug 16, 2021 - 11:36

This photo, taken on Friday, 2021, by the Associated Press, shows people waiting to depart from an airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul.
This photo, taken on Friday, 2021, by the Associated Press, shows people waiting to depart from an airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul.
South Korea has decided to temporarily close its embassy in Afghanistan and evacuated most of its diplomatic staff to a third country in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

The decision came as the Taliban militant group reportedly entered the Afghan capital of Kabul and sought a "peaceful transfer of power" over the weekend, just weeks before the US completes the pullout of its troops to end nearly 20 years of war.

A few embassy personnel, including the ambassador, remain in a safe place in the country to support the evacuation of a Korean national, the ministry said, stressing it has been closely consulting with the US and other countries for evacuation efforts.

After the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization began pulling out in May, South Korea has been urging its citizens to leave the war-torn country, warning they could face punishment.

Since then, most of the citizens have left the country.

Amid the prospects of the Islamic militant group retaking control of the country, diplomats, civilians and Afghans have been racing to exit the country. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has reportedly left the country. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114