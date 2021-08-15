 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Assembly speaker visits Turkey, Azerbaijan to cement ties

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 15, 2021 - 14:19       Updated : Aug 15, 2021 - 14:19
Park Byeong-seug (Yonhap)
Park Byeong-seug (Yonhap)
National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug began his nine-day visit to Turkey and Azerbaijan on Friday, hoping to strengthen cooperation on the economy and defense, officials said Sunday.

He will spend six days in Turkey and three days in Azerbaijan, according to the speaker’s office.

During his visit to Turkey, South Korea’s strategic partner, Park will seek support for the participation of Korean businesses in large-scale infrastructure and defense projects in the nation.

On Tuesday he will meet with his Turkish counterpart, Grand National Assembly Speaker Mustafa Sentop. He will convey his appreciation to Turkey for its contributions during the Korean War and discuss ways to advance practical bilateral cooperation on infrastructure projects, such as the Canakkale Bridge, as well as in the defense industry and other industries.

The speaker is also expected to call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He plans to exchange views with the president on cooperation on various pending issues for responsible middle power countries in the international community.

His ensuing visit to Azerbaijan, a key region for Korea’s New Northern Policy, will concentrate on strengthening bilateral exchange and cooperation. Korea will celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan in 2022.

Park will discuss ways for Korean businesses to contribute to the development of Azerbaijan’s non-oil industries and the modernization of its infrastructure.

Park is also expected to meet with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. They will consult on ways that Korean businesses can take part in Azerbaijan’s development of its non-oil industry. He is also planning to ask Azerbaijan, the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, to play a constructive role in the Korean peace process. The Non-Aligned Movement consists of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114