Music playlists of Tokyo Olympics stars unveiled online

A week has passed since the close of the Tokyo Games, with Paris signaling to take over the Olympics legacy, but the enduring spirit of the athletes still remain in the hearts of many.
To correspond to fans still treasuring the excitement and joy from the Olympics, the nation’s popular online music platform Melon released a series of the Tokyo Olympics heroes’ playlists on Friday.
The playlist of Jun Woong-tae, who won bronze for the first time as a South Korean modern pentathlon athlete at the Tokyo Games, as well as for Kang Yu-jeong, a South Korean judoka who touched the hearts of Olympic fans by showing the “never-give-up” spirit to take part in the competition, were revealed at the forefront.
Jun’s playlist consists of songs he listened to during interval training sessions. Those include singers Changmo, the Quiett, Zico and Dynamic Duo, as a big fan of South Korean hip-hop and rap.
Kang, on the other hand, shows her trendy music tastes with tracks from recent tvN drama “Hospital Playlist” and songs from MSG Wannabe, an all-male project group from MBC’s “Hangout With Yoo.” A large part of Kang‘s playlist coincided with that of recent popular music charts on streaming services.
In addition to Jun and Kang, Melon also revealed playlists of short track speedskater Shim Suk-hee, who won three medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, snowboarder Lee Sang-ho who won silver during the 2018 Winter Olympics here in PyeongChang. Also included are speedskater Park Do-yeong and snowboarders Lee Min-sik and Choi Bo-gun.
“We have planned the content series to provide our Melon users some time to share, appreciate, and communicate through playlists of celebrities who spread positive energy,” Melon announced to multiple media outlets.
Melon’s release of the Olympic heroes’ playlists is carried out in collaboration with Golden Brothers, a community centered on Korean national team athletes, and consists of members active in the arts and fashion industries, such as musicians and DJs.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)