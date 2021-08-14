Police block Liberation Day rallies by conservatives

Conservative activists are blocked by police from entering the central Seoul square of Gwanghwamun on Saturday. (Yonhap)

A group of conservative activists pushed ahead with its anti-government street rallies planned in downtown Seoul on Saturday, the eve of Liberation Day, but ran into a watertight blockade by riot police amid authorities' warning about the further spread of COVID-19.



The conservatives, led by Jun Kwang-hoon, a politically controversial pastor, began a three-day street walking event at Seoul Station at 6 a.m. in defiance of warnings by the government and police, which have said the gatherings are in violation of strict social distancing rules amid the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



They chose to march individually, instead of in groups, toward the central Seoul district of Gwanghwamun but were virtually restrained by riot police who installed safety fences and checkpoints on streets around Seoul Station, though some minor clashes occurred between rally participants and police officers.



Police also surrounded Gwanghwamun with vehicles and safety fences and installed temporary checkpoints at a total of 81 locations, including major Han River bridges.



Jun, who organized a massive street rally in Gwanghwamun during last year's Liberation Day, has vowed to invite 10 million people to join the three-day walking event to celebrate Liberation Day and call for the impeachment of President Moon Jae-in. Monday has been designated as an alternative holiday for Liberation Day, which falls on Sunday this year.



"The police blocked the sidewalks where anyone could walk freely and sealed off most of the subway station exits, completely blocking the free passage of the people," a rally participant said, vowing to launch a lawsuit against authorities.



A female participant was seen protesting fiercely to police after being restrained near City Hall Station. Jun did not show up at the walking event due to another schedule.



Traffic congestion is expected throughout central Seoul on Saturday, as liberal and labor activists are to hold their own street rallies on the occasion of Liberation Day.



Liberal activists plan to stage a string of one-man demonstrations in the heart of the capital to promote their campaign for peaceful unification of the Korean Peninsula.



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a militant labor umbrella group, also plans to organize a series of one-man demonstrations near Seoul Station and two other locations, beginning at 4 p.m., to call for the suspension of a joint military exercise by South Korea and the United States and measures to improve the welfare of workers.



The KCTU said it expects about 200 people to participate Earlier this week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum urged people to refrain from traveling or meeting in groups during the Liberation Day holiday, saying new COVID-19 patient numbers have reached new record highs following the summer vacation season. (Yonhap)