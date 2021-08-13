USFK reports 9 COVID-19 cases

This file photo, taken Jan. 26, 2021, shows U.S. service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)





Eight American service members and a family member have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here in the past two weeks, US Forces Korea said Friday.



Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a US military flight, while the others arrived on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to the US military.



"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said in a release.



Later in the day, the US military said that seven more service members were confirmed to infected with the coronavirus. They include five in Osan, one in Dongducheon and one in Pyeongtaek.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,217. (Yonhap)