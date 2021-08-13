Hyundai Motor’s Alabama plant hits 5 million mark

Hyundai Motor said Friday its manufacturing plant in Alabama in the US has produced 5 million vehicles in total since the facility began operations in May 2005.
Some 2.56 million Sonatas were produced at the plant, as well as 1.48 million Elantras, 0.9 million Santa Fes, 36,989 Tucsons, and 1,784 Santa Cruzes. A Santa Cruz built in late July brought the automaker to the 5 million milestone.
“The 5 millionth vehicle represents a tremendous achievement for Hyundai Motor North America. We could not have achieved this success without the strong leadership and commitment of our team members in Alabama. Hyundai will continue to invest and grow throughout the region,” said Jose Munoz, the global chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama President and CEO Ernie Kim, said the milestone was only possible thanks to “the energy and enthusiasm of our valued team members, the dependability of our supplier network and unwavering support of state and local governments.”
Spanning over 7 million square meters, the manufacturing plant in the southern US state produces some 370,000 vehicles a year, including the Avante, Sonata, Tucson, Santa Fe and Santa Cruz.
It hit the 1 million threshold in 2009, and by 2018, the figure had already quadrupled.
With the production of electric vehicles such as the Ionic 5, the production volume at the plant is projected to increase.
“Over the last two decades, HMMA has become an essential part of our community, and I applaud their continued commitment to growing our local economy and creating jobs for hard-working Alabamians. I wish them success on this momentous occasion and for years to come,” said US Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama’s 7th district, who took part in an event celebrating the 5 million mark on Thursday (US time).
By Yim Hyun-su
