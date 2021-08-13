N. Korea slams US for putting millions of residents at risk of eviction during pandemic

(123rf)

North Korea on Friday denounced the expiration of a pandemic-related US government ban on residential evictions, saying Washington should address its own human rights issues before "poking its nose" into other countries' affairs.



A US government ban on evictions for residents that have failed to pay rent during the COVID-pandemic expired at the end of last month in most parts of the country, putting millions of vulnerable residents at risk of losing their homes.



"Before talking impudently about the 'human rights issues' of other countries, the US should address the human rights problems of its own society, which are daily getting worse, owing to its anti-popular policies," the North's foreign ministry said on its website.



The ministry slammed the United States for being engrossed in "impudently poking its nose" into the human rights situations of other countries rather than taking measures to ensure the elementary rights of its own people.



It then accused the US of acting like a "human rights judge," saying the international community also derides the reality of the US



The ministry claimed that over 15 million inhabitants from 6.5 million families in the US face eviction from their homes. (Yonhap)