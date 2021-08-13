[Battery+] Batteries will emit 1 percent of world’s carbon. What should be done?

GRST CEO and founder Justin Hung (GRST)





Mix melted butter with minced garlic and parsley, and spread the paste over bread. Heat in the oven and there you have crispy garlic bread.



Lithium-ion batteries follow the exact same recipe. Mix toxic liquid called solvent with active materials and spread the slurry over thin metal plates 1.5 meters wide. Put the plates inside a giant, 100-meter-long oven so the solvent evaporates.



The coated metal plates are punched into the right shapes and sizes and then stacked like a sandwich or rolled up like toilet paper inside aluminum containers. This is how lithium-ion batteries are born.



The problem is giant battery ovens consume a tremendous amount of energy, roughly 95-122 kilograms per kilowatt-hour. This means batteries mounted on an 80 KWh electric vehicle are responsible for as much as 9.8 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.



GRST, a Hong Kong-based battery startup, estimates the global lithium-ion battery industry will emit 400 million tons of greenhouse gases by 2030, which is close to 1 percent of the world’s total emissions.



During an interview with The Korea Herald Wednesday, GRST CEO and founder Justin Hung suggested that using water instead of solvent can cut emissions by up to 40 percent without any trade-offs in battery performance.









“When we started this company in 2015, electric vehicles started to boom led by Tesla. In Hong Kong, many people started buying Tesla. The first thing that came to our mind was, ‘What if we don’t overcome this (solvent) problem?’” Hung said.



“I think people understand the toxicity of lithium-ion batteries. If we could make water-based batteries, it would be easier to dispose them in a proper way. We believe water is the future of lithium-ion batteries.”



According to the CEO, solvent evaporates above 200 degrees Celsius and therefore eats up more energy than water, which boils at 100 degrees Celsius.



On top of saving energy, water-coated batteries can cut costs as well.



“When solvent evaporates, it requires a recovery system, which is very expensive. You need ventilation and piping system on the roof to absorb all the toxic gases. After you collect the gases, they have to be condensed and put away in a safer place. Water-based batteries don’t need such equipment,” he said.



“Another issue is the humidity control. Solvent is very sensitive and requires a humidity level precisely at 2 percent. You need to switch on a humidity control system 24/7. However, water-based batteries don’t require such process.”





GRST equipment coats battery components with water instead of solvent. (GRST)