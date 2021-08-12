Finance minister, FSC head in self-quarantine after employees contract COVID-19

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki





Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Eun Sung-soo, head of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), went into self-quarantine Thursday after having come into contact with government employees infected with COVID-19, officials said.



Hong, who has come into contact with a ministry employee infected with the delta variant, will self-isolate until Thursday next week in line with health authorities' antivirus guidelines, although he has been fully vaccinated and tested negative recently.



Due to his self-quarantine, Hong has canceled or delayed a series of meetings, including an economic policy coordination meeting and a session on nurturing industries related to semiconductors, future cars and bio health.



However, he will continue to work from home, using phones and emails until his quarantine period ends, his aides said.



FSC Chairman Eun also went into self-quarantine after having come into contact with an employee at the commission infected with the coronavirus. Eun has been tested but has yet to receive his results. (Yonhap)