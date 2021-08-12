 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

GM, LG to win Van Fleet Award for battery partnership

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 12, 2021 - 15:17       Updated : Aug 12, 2021 - 15:17
This undated file photo provided by LG Energy Solution shows the construction site of a battery cell plant in the United States being built by Ultium Cells, a joint venture set up between GM and LG Energy Solution. (LG Energy Solution)
This undated file photo provided by LG Energy Solution shows the construction site of a battery cell plant in the United States being built by Ultium Cells, a joint venture set up between GM and LG Energy Solution. (LG Energy Solution)
General Motors Co. and South Korean company LG Corp. will receive the 2021 Van Fleet Award for their contribution to strengthening ties between South Korea and the United States, a non-profit business organization said Thursday.

The Korea Society, a nonprofit organization established to promote Korea-US relations, has annually given the Van Fleet Award since 1992 to individuals and organizations that helped strengthen the bilateral ties.

The organization said it will deliver the award to the companies in New York on Oct. 19.

LG Corp. is the holding company of South Korea's battery-to-electronics conglomerate LG Group which has LG Chem Ltd. and LG Energy Solution Ltd. as affiliates under its wing.

In April, GM and LG Energy Solution, South Korea's top electric battery maker, invested $2.3 billion to set up Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture to manufacture battery cells for electric vehicles.

Ultium Cells will build a battery cell plant on land leased from GM, and the plant is scheduled to open in late 2023. Once operational, the facility will supply battery cells to GM's Spring Hill assembly plant, according to the Detroit carmaker.

Late Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee received the award in 2006, while the late President Kim Dae-jung earned the same award the following year, and the late Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho won it last year.

In May, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the country's leading business lobby group, became the first Korean organization to earn the award. KCCI Chairman Park Yong-maan garnered the award for the second time as he was awarded the same prize in 2014. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114