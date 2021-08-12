Kazakh president to visit Seoul next week

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a two-day state visit to Seoul next week, marking the first presidential visit to the country since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.
Kazakhstan, the largest economy in Central Asia, is one of the key partners of the nation’s New Northern Policy, which seeks to strengthen its cooperation with Central Asian countries under a vision of peace and prosperity in Eurasia.
The Kazakh president is expected to arrive here on Aug. 16 and hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in on Aug. 17. A dinner banquet will be arranged to welcome the visit later in the day.
This will be their second summit after the first one held in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan during Moon’s three-day state visit in April 2019.
In their upcoming summit, the leaders are expected to review the progress in bilateral cooperation projects and explore other areas to bolster partnership.
During the first summit, the two countries signed an agreement launching a “Fresh Wind” program to cooperate on diverse areas, including ICT, transportation and infrastructure.
“The upcoming visit is expected to further the strategic partnership between the two countries ahead of the 30th anniversary of the bilateral ties next year,” Moon’s spokesperson Park Kyung-mi said in a briefing.
On the occasion of the presidential visit, the remains of Hong Beom-do, one of the legendary Korean independence fighters, also will be brought back home, the presidential office said.
Hong, general commander of the Korean independence army during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule, led the Fengwudong battle in 1920, Korea’s first great victory against Japanese troops. He died in Kazakhstan at age 75 in 1943 and is still buried there.
Hong’s remains had been planned to be repatriated last year but the plans were delayed along with the presidential visit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two leaders also plan to attend an honoring ceremony on Aug. 17 before the remains are laid to rest at the Daejeon National Cemetery the next day.
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)