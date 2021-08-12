Delivery workers will take a break from Aug. 14-16.

Parcel deliveries will not be made from Saturday to next Monday to give delivery workers a break, following calls last year to improve the working conditions of delivery workers.
According to industry officials Thursday, four major logistics companies – CJ Logistics, Lotte Logistics, Hanjin Transportation and Logen -- agreed to have Saturday, Aug. 14, as a “no parcel day,” allowing delivery workers a three-day holiday until next Monday.
Monday has been designated as a substitute holiday for the Aug. 15 Liberation Day which falls on Sunday.
This means customers who place orders on Friday from companies that use the major four logistics companies for delivery, will have to wait until at least next Tuesday to receive their orders.
Apart from private logistics companies, Korea Post and convenience store chains announced they would also join in the movement.
GS 25 said it would not operate its one-day delivery service from Sunday to Monday. On Friday, post offices across the country will not accept parcels of food or frozen goods that need to be delivered under controlled temperatures.
Some delivery services will remain open.
Retail companies that operate their own logistics networks will continue operations.
Coupang said it would continue its next-day delivery service, Rocket Delivery. Shinsegae’s ecommerce site, SSG.com, will maintain its same-day and early morning delivery services.
Market Kurly will operate its early-day delivery service in about half the country. The service will be halted in Busan, Ulsan, Gwangju, Gangwon Province and the Jeolla and Gyeongnam provinces.
Half-price parcel services from conveniences stores will be made available as well.
Delivery workers expressed excitement over the coming long holiday, while urged more companies to join in the initiative for the improvement of working conditions of all delivery workers.
“I am sure many people know how heavy delivery workers’ workloads are, so I am very happy that delivery workers will finally get to spend time with their family,” said Kim In-bong, the Secretary-General of the labor union for delivery workers, a sub unit of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, during a call with the Korea Herald.
“We urge other companies, such as Coupang, that decided to maintain their delivery services this week, to join in the movement soon and help parcel deliverers and logistics center workers take a day off and spend more time with their families,” he added.
Delivery workers, logistics companies and the Ministry of Employment and Labor jointly declared last year to recognize Aug. 14 as an official holiday for delivery workers following deaths of some workers from overworking.
