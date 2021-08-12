 Back To Top
Business

Celltrion’s COVID-19 treatment wins emergency use authorization in Brazil

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 12, 2021 - 16:19       Updated : Aug 12, 2021 - 16:19
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment Regkirona, or CP-P59 (Celltrion)
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment Regkirona, or CP-P59 (Celltrion)

South Korean pharmaceutical giant Celltrion said Thursday that the company’s COVID-19 antibody treatment has won an emergency approval from the Brazilian government.

According to Celltrion, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency gave emergency use authorization to the company’s COVID-19 treatment Regkirona, or CT-P59.

The approval was based on results from all three phases of the clinical study of COVID-19 treatment Rekirona, as well as preclinical studies that suggest the efficacy of Regkirona against the COVID-19 variants, Celltrion said.

In Brazil, Regkirona will be used to treat adult patients at higher risk from coronavirus, with both mild and severe symptoms.

According to Celltrion, Brazil is currently reporting around 35,000 COVID-19 cases daily. The county has registered over 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has also surpassed 560,000.

Celltrion said it will ship out Regkirona to Brazil as fast as it can to help the country where the delta variant has caused infections to spike.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
