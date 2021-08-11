Biden to host summit for leaders to promote democracy: White House

US President Joe Biden hosts a briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and his Homeland Security and coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response teams on how the pandemic is impacting hurricane preparedness, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2021





US President Joe Biden will host a summit of leaders from U.S. allies and other democratic countries this year to promote their shared values, the White House said Wednesday.



The leaders will discuss three key issues: how to defend against authoritarianism, fight corruption and advance human rights, according to the White House.



“The president has said that the challenge of our time is to demonstrate that democracies can deliver by improving the lives of their own people and by addressing the greatest problems facing the wider world,” it said in a statement.



“In keeping this commitment, today President Biden is pleased to announce that in December he will bring together leaders from a diverse group of the world‘s democracies at a virtual Summit for Democracy,” it added.



The virtual summit will be held Dec. 9-10 and will be followed by a second summit that will be held about a year later and in-person if conditions permit. The White House did not provide a list of countries to attend.



“The December 2021 Summit will kick off a year of action by participants to make democracies more responsive and resilient, and to build a broader community of partners committed to global democratic renewal,” the State Department said in a more detailed notice of the upcoming summit posted on its website.



“By delivering on the commitments made at the Summit, we aim to show how democracies can deliver on the issues that matter most to people: strengthening accountable governance, expanding economic opportunities, protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms, and enabling lives of dignity,” it added. (Yonhap)

