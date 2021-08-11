8 American service members in S. Korea test positive for COVID-19

This photo shows a gate of the U.S. base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)





Eight American service members stationed in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday.



Seven of them were from Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and one was from Camp Humphreys in the same city, the U.S. military said.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,201. (Yonhap)