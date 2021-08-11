[Today’s K-pop] TXT gives taste of upcoming repack

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together shared a preview of repack of its second studio album on Wednesday.



The video snippet included samples of three songs from the repackaged album titled “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape” -- title track “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” “Exchange Diary” and “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori (Emocore Mix).”



The focus track is about a boy who may look like a loser but hopes to be a lover to someone who means the world to him, who saved him. “Exchange Diary” is a song dedicated to its fans, a first for the boy band. The bandmates wrote the words for the song that would make their fans want to dance with its catchy chorus. Meanwhile, the title track from its second LP takes a darker turn, leaning towards rock, with rougher guitar sounds.



The second LP, “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” entered Billboard 200 as No. 5 in June and is staying on the chart for nine consecutive weeks, becoming the third K-pop male group to achieve the feat.



The repack will fully unveiled on Aug. 17.



Blackpink’s movie draws close to 500,000 audience in 5 days





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink’s movie attracted almost half a million fans in five days since it premiered on Aug. 4.



“Blackpink: The Movie” marks the group’s fifth anniversary of debut and is being shown in over 100 countries at over 3,000 cinemas. It will become available to wider audience as regulations over COVID-19 pandemic eases in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia where the release of the movie was postponed, and the number of movie theaters will grow to more than 4,200.



The bandmates celebrated the anniversary with a livestream that drew over 1.76 million concurrent viewers. They also dropped a batch of merchandise, published a photobook, held a small exhibition, and even opened their own island for Nintendo Switch video game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”



In addition, Lisa is slated to put out a solo album soon, following the success of Jennie and Rose.



SuperM’s Ten tops iTunes chart in 16 regions





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



New solo song from Ten of SuperM and WayV landed atop iTunes top songs chart in 16 regions, said label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.



The song titled “Paint Me Naked” came out on Tuesday through the company’s SM Station. The English-language pop rock tune sings of the straightforward and free style of youth towards love to the tune of guitar riffs that highlight his dynamic vocal.



The performer released two solo songs before, “Dream In A Dream” in 2017 and “New Heroes” in 2018, through SM Station.



Ten hails from Thailand and debuted as a member of seven-piece boy band WayV in 2019 in China with “The Vision - The 1st Digital EP.” He also is a member of SuperM since 2020.



Enhyphen celebrates platinum certification in Japan





(Credit: Belief Lab)