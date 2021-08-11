 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Senior Japanese diplomat returns home after disparaging remarks against Moon

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 11, 2021 - 15:03       Updated : Aug 11, 2021 - 15:03
Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul (Yonhap)
Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul (Yonhap)
A senior Japanese diplomat stationed in Seoul returned home Wednesday, about a month after he came under fire for his remarks disparaging South Korean President Moon Jae-in's efforts to improve relations with Tokyo.

Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, took a flight home from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier in the day, according to diplomatic sources.

Soma has been criticized after telling a South Korean reporter during a lunch meeting in July that Moon's efforts to improve ties with Tokyo were tantamount to "masturbation."

Seoul has strongly protested and demanded Tokyo take due steps over his "rude" remarks.

Japan has expressed regrets, saying the remarks were "extremely inappropriate" and ordered him to return but did not acknowledge that his departure has to do with the remarks.

Soma took the job in Seoul in July 2019.

Soma's remarks have added to tensions between Seoul and Tokyo, whose relations remain badly frayed over the longstanding issues of Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery, and its export restrictions on South Korea.

The latest incident has been cited as one of the reasons for Moon's decision not to visit Tokyo for the opening of the Olympic Games last month, which dashed hopes for a potential summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the occasion.

According to the Japanese Embassy, the deputy chief post has been filled by Naoki Kumagai, minister for political affairs. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114