Beauty of Korean craft to be presented at Milan Design Week 2021

"White Forest” by Maeng Wook-jae (KCDF)



The beauty of Korean craftsmanship will be showcased during the Milan Design Week 2021, the world’s largest design and craftwork fair, which will take place from Sept. 5 to 10 across Milan, Italy.



The Korean exhibition will be held under the theme of “All About Attitude,” directed by Kang Jae-young, presenting 126 craftwork pieces by 21 Korean artisans. The craftwork will encompass those created with glass, metals, ceramics, wood, and Korean lacquer.



The theme explores the attitude in craftsmanship that seeks a horizontal and equal relationship between numerous agents involved in craft-making, including humans, materials and the environment.





"Moon1,” a silver craftwork by William Lee (KCDF)