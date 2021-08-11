 Back To Top
National

Military reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 11, 2021 - 13:59       Updated : Aug 11, 2021 - 13:59
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The defense ministry reported six additional coronavirus infections Wednesday, raising the total caseload among the military population to 1,542.

The infected individuals include three Army soldiers and a Marine, as well as a Seoul-based officer at the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command and a military civilian employee, according to the ministry.

They were all confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after developing symptoms or coming into contact with an individual who had tested positive.

On the same day, South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases reached a new high of over 2,200 despite a month of toughened anti-virus rules.

Authorities said the virus curve may continue to go up due to the fast spreading delta variant coupled with increased activities during the summer vacation season. (Yonhap)
