Business

LG Electronics speeds up carbon emission cuts, joins global initiatives

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 11, 2021 - 16:38       Updated : Aug 11, 2021 - 17:12
LG Electronics' corporate flag at the company's headquarters building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
LG Electronics' corporate flag at the company's headquarters building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

LG Electronics announced Wednesday that the company will join the Business Ambition for 1.5°C, an international alliance of companies for carbon emission reductions.

The global campaign led by the UN, calls on businesses to set targets to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The collaborative action, which is in line with the Paris Agreement, also seeks for net zero carbon by 2050, the company added.

LG Electronics is the first South Korean firm to join the campaign, which has already attracted around 700 companies around the world, according to the company.

The South Korean tech giant added the company has decided to join the Science Based Targets initiative, another global organization focused on helping companies to set science-based emission reduction targets, with the global goal of limiting the climate change.

LG Electronics said the company will have emissions reduction targets validated by the SBTi soon.

Last month, LG Electronics announced Zero Carbon 2030 initiative, through which the company plans to reduce carbon emissions in the production stage to 50 percent of 2017 levels by 2030.

The firm added it will seek to cut emissions from the use of appliances and electronic devices that the company produces as well.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
