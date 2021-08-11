[Herald Interview] ‘Weirdos change the world’

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology President Lee Kwang-hyung (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology President Lee Kwang-hyung is hoping to put the institution on the global map, by starting with “failures.”



KAIST is one of Korea’s leading universities, but its standing on the global stage remains far behind its local reputation.



According to the QS Global World Rankings 2022, KAIST came in 41st spot as one of the two Korean schools along with Seoul National University to crack the top 50. KAIST’s standing among the global top tier institutions has risen since it was ranked 63rd in the world in 2012. But Lee thinks there is still a long way to go.



“KAIST has improved a lot over the past 50 years, but it is not regarded as one of the best schools in the world yet,” Lee said.



“The most important thing in the path to becoming a top tier university across the globe is to do something that others don’t. No schools can be leading institutions if they are only good at what others already do.”



That was why Lee founded a failure lab, where researchers analyze cases of seemingly unsuccessful studies. He has been suggesting each professor push for at least one project that would be the first of its kind. In order to do that, the atmosphere had to change to make people feel okay to fail.



On the surface, the failure lab looks as if it only assesses what was not successful. But if any lesson can be found from failed cases, that would be considered a success, so the lab is looking for success in failure, he said.



KAIST’s failure lab has just got started, as its first leader was appointed in July. Lee plans to share the studies of the failure lab with everyone at the school once there is enough data.



While its global ranking is relatively low, KAIST has fulfilled its founding purpose, and has left a mark on Korean society, having produced approximately 70,000 graduates, including some well-known alumni such as Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju and Naver founder Lee Hae-jin.



“The reason we established KAIST then was to prevent talented people from going abroad,” KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung told The Korea Herald in an interview on Aug. 4.



“We were losing them to other countries. How could we make them stay? Let’s build a fine school in Korea and give students benefits so they can stay to join Korean industries. As a result, for example, 20 to 25 percent of upper level researchers at Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor department are KAIST graduates.”



KAIST has left numerous marks on the country’s science and technology history. In 1982, the school set up the first Internet system in the Asia-Pacific region, and KAIST successfully launched the country’s first artificial satellite, Wooribyeol 1, in 1992.





Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology’s main campus in Daejeon (KAIST)