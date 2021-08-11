 Back To Top
National

Seoul posts record 661 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 11, 2021 - 11:52       Updated : Aug 11, 2021 - 11:52
A health worker tests a woman for COVID-19 at a walk-in center set up at the plaza in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul on Aug. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)
Seoul reported 661 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a daily high that coincided with a record-breaking number of new infections in the country, health authorities said.

Seoul added 650 local infections and 11 cases from overseas arrivals, up 24 from the previous record high of 637 on July 13.

The country as a whole posted 2,223 new cases, the highest number since the pandemic began, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Seoul and the surrounding area have been under the strictest social distancing measures since July 13 but to no apparent effect.

As of midnight Tuesday, the accumulative total number of cases in Seoul rose to 69,306, including 546 deaths. (Yonhap)
