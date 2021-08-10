[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz tops iTunes chart in 16 regions

(Credit: Cre.ker Entertainment)



The Boyz landed atop iTunes songs charts in 16 regions with “Thrill Ride” from its sixth EP, “Thrill-ing,” said agency Cre.ker Entertainment on Tuesday.



The song ranked high on major music charts, and the other five tracks from the EP all entered charts as well.



Sunwoo and Eric participated in writing the lyrics for the hip-hop number. “There already was a definitive theme and I participated only by coming up with a better idea within the frame,” said Sunwoo at the online media conference Monday, adding that he was grateful his ideas were chosen.



“It is an honor,” said Eric. “It would be a lie that I am satisfied, though. I will work harder for the next album.”



Sunwoo and Eric also co-wrote the lyrics to “Merry Bad Ending” and “Bet on You,” respectively, while Q was included in the credits for “Out of Control.”



BTS’ Jin hints at collaboration with Coldplay





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Jin of BTS implied that the band might be collaborating with Coldplay during a livestream on Monday.



He chatted with fans for about 30 minutes on the band’s channel and said there may be good news involving an international celebrity.



“I’ve been admiring that celebrity immensely,” he went on, acknowledging that there had been a leak about the band’s plans to collaborate, referring to a recent report that the two bands would be putting out music together.



“I had a picture taken with the celebrity and as I’ve been a huge fan since I was young, put that picture on the back of my mobile phone like a talisman, a Polaroid picture taken by V,” he said, giving fans a small peek at the photo.



There has been speculation that BTS might be the featured artist for the British band’s upcoming song -- track No. 10, “My Universe,” to be exact.



IZ*ONE’s Choi Yena to make solo debut soon: report





(Credit: Yuehua Entertainment)



Choi Yena of now-disbanded IZ*ONE is gearing up to make a new start as a solo musician in the latter half of this year, according to local media reports Tuesday.



If true, she would be the second to strike out on her own. Kwon Eunbi’s agency, Woollim Entertainment, announced Monday that Kwon would release her solo debut album Aug. 24.



Choi’s agency, Yuehua Entertainment, acknowledged that she was discussing a solo debut but said nothing had been decided yet.



After IZ*ONE disbanded in April, she appeared on a series of television variety shows and is the host of a pet show on an internet channel whose first episode airs later this month.



Jay B to meet global fans via video calls





(Credit: tmrw)