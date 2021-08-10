 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Fewer Americans OK with how Asian people are treated: Gallup

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 11, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Aug 11, 2021 - 10:00




More Americans disapprove of the way Asian people are treated in the wake of a string of violent attacks, according to a Gallup poll released recently.

The poll found that 46 percent of Americans are satisfied with the way society treats Asian people - down from 60 percent last year. Gallup surveys have found that satisfaction has been declining since 2016. Previously, more than 7 in 10 Americans were satisfied with society’s treatment of Asian people.

The poll, conducted June 1 through July 5, comes after a spate of violence against Asian people in the United States. They have been targeted as scapegoats for the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in China.

Earlier this month, a woman was arrested after reportedly striking a 6-year-old Korean American boy while yelling “China” outside of a shopping mall in Las Vegas. Last month, a 94-year-old Asian woman was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in San Francisco. (UPI)







By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
