 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Naver to acquire 15% stake in Cafe24 in e-commerce push

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug 10, 2021 - 17:16       Updated : Aug 10, 2021 - 17:16
Logos of Naver (top) and Cafe24
Logos of Naver (top) and Cafe24
South Korean internet giant Naver is poised to acquire a 15 percent stake in e-commerce solutions provider Cafe24 for 137.2 billion won ($119.4 million), filings showed Tuesday.

Cafe24 plans to issue 3.3 million ordinary shares for the third-party rights offering to invite Naver as its new shareholder, according to filings submitted to the Financial Supervisory Service.

In turn, Naver looks to acquire the stake by contributing its 310,300 treasury shares in kind, whose valuation matches newly-issued Cafe24 shares. As a result, Cafe24 will become a minority shareholder of Naver with 0.2 percent ownership.

The payment in-kind is set to complete on Aug. 19. The Cafe24 shares owned by Naver will be subject to a one-year lockup period.

The transaction is meant to forge strategic ties between the two companies and give Naver the rights to name a nonexecutive director of Cafe24‘s boardroom, according to the filings.

Cafe24 said in a statement the bilateral strategic partnership will allow mom-and-pop sellers on Naver‘s online marketplace to take advantage of its e-commerce service, such as online store-building solutions.

The company, in the meantime, denied its stake sales rumor. According to Cafe24, Naver will become a minority shareholder as its executive director Woo Chang-gyun and affiliated persons will remain the largest shareholders with a combined 25.5 percent stake following the rights offering.

Also on Tuesday, Cafe24 posted a first-half operating loss of 3.6 billion won in its preliminary filing. A year prior, the company recorded a 2.4 billion operating profit.

Cafe24’s share price plunged 13.7 percent Tuesday, ending its winning streak for six trading days that pushed its stock price up by nearly 60 percent until Monday. Naver‘s share price edged down 0.2 percent Tuesday.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114