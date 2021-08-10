Bangladesh pays tribute to martyrs of Independence

(Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)
The Bangladesh Embassy paid tribute to Capt. Sheikh Kamal and Bangamata Fazilatun Nessa Mujib who were son and wife of Bangladesh’s first President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Kamal and Bangamata were assassinated with the president in 1975.
After a reading and prayers for Kamal and Bangamata, as well as martyred family members, freedom fighters and the development of Bangladesh, the embassy screened a documentary on their life and work, followed by an open discussion session.
The embassy officials and online discussants highlighted life of Kamal and Bangamata, and their contributions to independence and reconstructing Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Ambassador Abida Islam paid tribute to those who died in Bangladesh’s War of Liberation.
Islam said the life and works of Kamal and Bangamata would remain a source of inspiration for the people of Bangladesh, particularly for the young generation.
She also mentioned that Bangamata displayed firmness and courage during Bangabandhu’s frequent imprisonments and remained a source of inspiration and courage to Bangabandhu throughout her life.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)