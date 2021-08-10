FSC chief urges banking group heads to strengthen household debt control

(From left) Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Ham Young-joo, Woori Financial Group Chairman Sohn Tae-seung, Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Cho Yong-byoung, Financial Services Commission Eun Sung-soo, KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo and NH NongHyup Financial Group Chairman Son Byung-hwan pose for a photo after a meeting held at the Korea Federation of Banks headquarters in central Seoul, on Tuesday. (FSC)