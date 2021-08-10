National museum to livestream show featuring Lee Kun-hee’s art collection

An installation view of “A Great Cultural Legacy: Masterpieces From the Bequest of the Late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee” is seen at the National Museum of Korea. (NMK)





The late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s art collection, now on display at the National Museum of Korea, will be the subject of a Naver TV livestream Thursday at 7 p.m.



The museum decided to stream its exhibition “A Great Cultural Legacy: Masterpieces From the Bequest of the Late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee” because the pandemic situation in Seoul has made it difficult for people to visit in person over the past month.





A banner advertises the livestreaming of an exhibition featuring Lee Kun-hee’s art collection, to be shown by the National Museum of Korea in collaboration with Naver TV. (NMK)