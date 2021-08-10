 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

All members of virus-hit Cheonghae unit fully recovered

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 10, 2021 - 14:14       Updated : Aug 10, 2021 - 14:25
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The last two members of the virus-hit Cheonghae unit were to be released from a hospital Tuesday, marking the full recovery of all infected service members who had to cut short their anti-piracy missions in waters off Africa and return home following an unprecedented mass infection.All members of the 301-strong Cheonghae unit were airlifted home in July after 247 troops tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequent tests found 25 more cases, raising the total caseload to 272, or 90 percent of the total members.Most of the members who contracted the virus were released from medical facilities last month after making full recoveries, but some had remained in hospitals to receive treatment for mild symptoms.Later on Tuesday, health authorities are scheduled to announce the results of their investigation into the route of the mass infection. Officials earlier said the members are presumed to have contracted the highly transmissible delta variant.Separately, the defense ministry said two soldiers in Paju, north of Seoul, and a sailor in Jinhae in the southeastern city of Changwon have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,536.Members of the Cheonghae unit get off a KC-330 multirole aerial tanker after it arrives at an air base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on July 20, 2021. (Yonhap)
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The last two members of the virus-hit Cheonghae unit were to be released from a hospital Tuesday, marking the full recovery of all infected service members who had to cut short their anti-piracy missions in waters off Africa and return home following an unprecedented mass infection.All members of the 301-strong Cheonghae unit were airlifted home in July after 247 troops tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequent tests found 25 more cases, raising the total caseload to 272, or 90 percent of the total members.Most of the members who contracted the virus were released from medical facilities last month after making full recoveries, but some had remained in hospitals to receive treatment for mild symptoms.Later on Tuesday, health authorities are scheduled to announce the results of their investigation into the route of the mass infection. Officials earlier said the members are presumed to have contracted the highly transmissible delta variant.Separately, the defense ministry said two soldiers in Paju, north of Seoul, and a sailor in Jinhae in the southeastern city of Changwon have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,536.Members of the Cheonghae unit get off a KC-330 multirole aerial tanker after it arrives at an air base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on July 20, 2021. (Yonhap)
The last two members of the virus-hit Cheonghae unit were to be released from a hospital Tuesday, marking the full recovery of all infected service members who had to cut short their anti-piracy missions in waters off Africa and return home following an unprecedented mass infection.

All members of the 301-strong Cheonghae unit were airlifted home in July after 247 troops tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequent tests found 25 more cases, raising the total caseload to 272, or 90 percent of the total members.

Most of the members who contracted the virus were released from medical facilities last month after making full recoveries, but some had remained in hospitals to receive treatment for mild symptoms.

Later on Tuesday, health authorities are scheduled to announce the results of their investigation into the route of the mass infection. Officials earlier said the members are presumed to have contracted the highly transmissible delta variant.

Separately, the defense ministry said two soldiers in Paju, north of Seoul, and a sailor in Jinhae in the southeastern city of Changwon have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,536. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114