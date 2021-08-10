 Back To Top
Business

Shinsegae to open new store in Daejeon

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Aug 10, 2021 - 14:25       Updated : Aug 10, 2021 - 17:41
A graphic image of Shinsegae Art & Science in Daejeon (Shinsegae International)
Shinsegae Department Store will open a second branch in Daejeon on Aug. 27. 

At 284,224 square meters, it is to be the brand’s third-largest store in South Korea.

The new location, called Shinsegae Art & Science, will consist of a department store and the 193-story Shinsegae Expo Tower, furnished with an aquarium, science exhibition spaces, a multiplex cinema and an indoor sports theme park.

The tower will also feature a five-star hotel called “Onoma.” It is to be the first hotel launched by a department store.

Both the store and the tower were designed by internationally renowned designers and architects including Rockwell, the designer behind the famous MGM hotel chain.

Local media outlets expect the complex to create more than 20,000 jobs.

“In five years, we’ve opened a new branch in Daejeon. The space is filled with brands specialized for the region based on the big data we accumulated over the years. We expect the department store to become a landmark representing the central region of South Korea,” said Cha Jeong-ho, CEO of Shinsegae International.

Shinsegae is the second-largest department store retailer in Korea with 12 branches nationwide. The company posted 493 billion won ($428.79 million) in sales and 82.3 billion won in operating profit for the first quarter this year.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
