 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Department store sales climb at fastest pace in Q2

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 10, 2021 - 10:36       Updated : Aug 10, 2021 - 10:36
This undated file photo shows consumers shopping at a department store in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo shows consumers shopping at a department store in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Sales of department stores in South Korea grew at the fastest-ever clip in the second quarter of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.

Local department stores saw their sales in terms of constant prices soar 20.3 percent on-year in the April-June period, according to the data from the Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSIS).

It was the largest-ever on-year increase for the second quarter since data tracking began in 1995.

Industry watchers attributed the second-quarter jump to the so-called base effect, as consumer spending plunged during the same period a year earlier due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In contrast, sales at supermarkets and grocery stores sank 10.4 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, or the steepest on-year drop for the period.

On a current price basis, department store sales surged 21.5 percent on-year to 8.3 trillion won ($7.24 billion) in the three-month period, while sales of supermarkets and grocery stores fell 5.2 percent to 11.2 trillion won.

The data also showed sales at duty-free shops spiked 39.2 percent on-year in the second quarter, with online shopping and homeshopping expanding 13 percent. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114