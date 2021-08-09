 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Hanwha Solutions to acquire French energy firm for W984b

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 9, 2021 - 15:56       Updated : Aug 9, 2021 - 15:56
This image shows the corporate image of Hanwha Solutions Corp. (Hanwha Solutions Corp.)
This image shows the corporate image of Hanwha Solutions Corp. (Hanwha Solutions Corp.)
Hanwha Solutions Corp., the energy arm of chemical-to-financial conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Monday it will acquire a French renewable energy developer in line with its expansion strategy.

Hanwha Solutions will purchase an entire stake of French wind and solar power plant firm RES Mediterranee for 984.3 billion won ($860 million) on Oct. 20, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The planned stake purchase is aimed at making a presence in the European renewable energy development market," it said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114