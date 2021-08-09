Freewheeling Seoul book club spurs global insights, stories

A screen capture from Itaewon Book Club’s online video meeting on Aug. 1 (Kim Hae-yeon/The Korea Herald)

In 2015, two bookworms from the US working as English language instructors in Korea, opened Itaewon Book Club in Seoul, hoping it would be a space to share their thoughts on their latest reads. Six years on, the book club is still going strong, with some 1,800 people from all over the world having trickled in and out over the years.



As the book club’s name says, the usual gathering spot before the pandemic had been at one of the well-known pubs in Itaewon, central Seoul. However, the strict social distancing guidelines in place required the club to move their meetings online. Despite the less-than-favorable conditions, a biweekly book club meeting on a recent Sunday that The Korea Herald attended had a pleasant ambience, with discussions oftentimes serious but still joyful and rich.



“The Book of Laughter and Forgetting” by Czech writer Milan Kundera was the book chosen for the first Sunday in August.



Ten minutes before the session officially began, members joined a private online video meeting room, where they greeted each other and shared light discussions on how they felt about the novel. A total of five members joined the two-hour session.



The readers discussed a wide range of topics related to the novel -- from guessing the author’s motivation for the book, to analyzing the plot. Some 40 minutes into the session, critiques of the characters’ personalities and emotions were enriched by the members’ own stories.



Members were keen to share their interpretations of the text, and there was no single uniform answer to any of the questions raised during the session.



The “what if” question stood out, prompting discussions on how the story could have unfolded if the stage had been set in other countries during the same era. Different cultures and historical contexts of the members’ home countries, as well as their experiences while living abroad, deepened the discussions.





A screen capture of Itaewon Book Club’s page on the Meetup website (Meetup)