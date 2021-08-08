 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Tropical storm Lupit approaching East Sea near Korea, heavy rain forecast

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 8, 2021 - 15:11       Updated : Aug 8, 2021 - 15:11
A beach in Busan remains cloudy on Sunday, as the tropical storm Lupit approaches Japan.
A beach in Busan remains cloudy on Sunday, as the tropical storm Lupit approaches Japan.
Tropical storm Lupit is approaching the East Sea near South Korea and is forecast to pour heavy rains on the country's east coast, the weather agency said Sunday.

Around midnight, Lupit is predicted to land on Japan's Kyushu before presumably passing further northward between the South Korean side of the East Sea and the northern coast of Japan the next morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

As of 11 a.m., Lupit's central pressure stood at 992 hectopascals, and it is estimated to pick up further force when it hits the inland areas of Kyushu. 

South Korea may not come under the direct influence of Lupit, which originated in the sea south of China's city of Shantou, but strong winds and heavy rainfall are likely to hit the country as the storm moves near the country Monday, the weather agency noted.

The maximum instantaneous wind speed could go up to 20 meters per second Sunday night and a strong wind warning in some parts of Gangwon Province is highly likely later in the day.

Till Sunday night, east-coastal regions of Gangwon Province may receive heavy rains of up to 200 millimeters, the agency added.  

Downpours of up to 250 mm have also been forecast in regions near the country's Ulleung Island and Dokdo in the East Sea for early Monday morning. (Yonhap)

 



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114