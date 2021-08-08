 Back To Top
Entertainment

Say Sue Me meets fans with ‘So Tender’

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug 8, 2021 - 16:40       Updated : Aug 8, 2021 - 16:58
The cover image of “So Tender” (BeyondJ, StudioN and JTBC Studio)
Indie rock band Say Sue Me's “So Tender” from the soundtrack of Korean drama series “Nevertheless” was released Saturday, according to JTBC Studio.

The eighth track on the soundtrack, written and composed by the band, is sung entirely in English like most of the music from the band.

Say Sue Me is a surf rock-inspired band from Busan with four members -- vocalist Choi Sumi, guitarist Kim Byung-kyu, bassist Kim Jae-young and drummer Lim Sung-wan. The band debuted formally with the release of its 2014 album “We've Sobered Up.”

Say Sue Me is perhaps better known among foreign listeners: It came to Korean listeners’ attention after iconic pop star Elton John introduced the band in Apple Music’s radio program “Rocket Hour,” in early 2018.

In 2019, Say Sue Me became the first Korean artist to perform on KEXP Live, a public radio station in Seattle reaching over 200,000 global listeners every week.

Say Sue Me’s “So Tender” is available on various streaming platforms, including Melon, Genie Music, Bugs, Spotify and Apple Music.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
