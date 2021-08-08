Hwang Jung-min returns as abductee in ‘Hostage: Missing Celebrity’

Actor Hwang Jung-min (left) and director Pil Gam-seong pose for photos after a press preview of “Hostage: Missing Celebrity” held on Thursday. (New)



For veteran actor Hwang Jung-min, playing a character who shares his name in the upcoming movie “Hostage: Missing Celebrity” was huge challenge.



“When I was asked to play Hwang Jung-min, I was concerned with how I should act in the movie, because I had never experienced being kidnapped before and was not able to imagine how I would behave if I was really abducted,” Hwang said during an online interview after the press preview on Thursday.



Director Pil Gam-seong’s first major picture, “Hostage: Missing Celebrity,” revolves around the actor Hwang Jung-min (played by Hwang) and kidnappers who demand a huge ransom.



With the famous actor’s name being used for the protagonist, the actors and film crew members focused on making the film as realistic as possible.



“Instead of a movie, I wanted the audience to feel they were watching some sort of a documentary program, like ‘Men in Black Box,’ the broadcaster SBS’ program analyzing the black box footages of cars. The energetic scenes were created by referring to William Friedkin’s ‘The French Connection,’” said Pil.



Thorough preparation was necessary to achieve the goal of making the film realistic, Pil and Hwang said.





Hwang Jung-min is being kidnapped in “Hostage: Missing Celebrity.” (New)