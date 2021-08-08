City in the mountains is a classical music sanctuary

View from 600 Majigi spot at Cheongoksan in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province (Im Eun-byel / The Korea Herald)



PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- With cool breezes signaling the imminent arrival of fall, the 18th Music in PyeongChang closed Saturday, wrapping up its 11-day run.



While Seoul had been baking in scorching heat for the past few weeks, the air in PyeongChang, a mountain city located some 700-meters above sea level, was cool and refreshing.



This summer edition of the music festival kicked off on July 28 featuring a total of 15 performances.



On Friday, the Alpensia Concert Hall was filled with romantic chamber music as violinist Clara-Jumi Kang, pianist Paik Kun-woo and cellist Kim Doo-min went onstage. The trio performed Debussy’s Piano Trio in G major and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50.





바위: From left: Violinist Clara-Jumi Kang, pianist Paik Kun-woo and cellist Kim Doo-min perform Debussy’s Piano Trio in G major at the Alpensia Concert Hall in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (MPyC)





It was Paik’s first time at the music festival, and his first piano trio performance in Korea in his 65-year-long career.



At the recital, Paik’s piano performance was pivotal, supporting the violin and the cello to play their roles.



While performing Debussy’s piano trio -- often explained as a “sweet, sentimental, and sugared” work, in the words of the legendary music critic Harold C. Schonberg -- the presence of the piano sometimes took over the whole stage, exuding delicate charm.



For Tchaikovsky’s piano trio written in memory of his close friend Rubinstein who had died the previous year, cellist Kim opened the work with a cello solo part, followed by the trio’s 11 variations.



At the curtain call, Paik hugged Kang and Kim, patting them on the back.





Trumpeter Alexandre Baty (left front) and pianist Son Yeol-eum (right front) and the PyeongChang Fesitval Orchestra perform Shostakovich’s Concerto for Piano, Trumpet and Strings, Op. 35 at the Alpensia Music Tent in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Thursday. (MPyC)