 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

[Tokyo Olympics] Park Hee-jun narrowly misses inaugural medal in karate

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 6, 2021 - 20:56       Updated : Aug 6, 2021 - 20:56
Park Hee-jun of South Korea performs during the ranking round for the men`s karate kata event at the Tokyo Olympics at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on Aug. 6, 2021. (Yonhap)
Park Hee-jun of South Korea performs during the ranking round for the men`s karate kata event at the Tokyo Olympics at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on Aug. 6, 2021. (Yonhap)
TOKYO -- Park Hee-jun just missed out on South Korea's first Olympic medal in karate on Friday, losing to a Turkish foe in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Summer Games.

Park earned 26.14 points, 1.12 points behind Ali Sofuoglu of Turkey in the bronze medal bout for the men's kata event at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

In kata, contestants perform moves from a predefined list, and they're evaluated by seven judges.

Technical and athletic performances are assessed separately. The two highest and two lowest scores for each component are eliminated. The technical performance accounts for 70 percent of the total score, and the athletic performance takes up the rest.

Performing a kata move called "Suparinpel," Park received 18.34 points for his technical performance and 7.80 points for athletic performance. Sofuoglu had 19.04 and 8.22 points in those two categories for doing a move called "Gojushiho Sho."

Karate is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Park reached the bronze medal bout after going through the elimination round and ranking round earlier in the day.

There were 11 athletes divided into Pool A (five) and Pool B (six). The top three from each group advanced to the ranking round, where they were divided into two groups of three.

From there, the top two reached the gold medal bout. No. 2 and No. 3 seeds from both groups progressed to the bronze medal bouts.

Park was third in Pool A, and Sofuoglu was second in Pool B. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114