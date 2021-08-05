[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Xiumin of EXO tested positive for COVID-19, said label SM Entertainment Thursday.



He took pre-emptive PCR test last week before starting to work on musical and was found negative. But when he was feeling different on Wednesday, he took another test and the result came back as positive Thursday.



All bandmates of EXO as well as staffers in charge of them undertook tests and are in self-quarantine awaiting results, added the company.



He has immediately stopped all activities and fellow actors and staff from musical “Hadestown” also are taking COVID-19 tests while waiting for the authorities to carry out public health surveillance.



The idol is also appearing as a regular in two variety shows but one finished shooting in mid-July and the other has done enough pre-recorded episodes to wait until he recovers.



IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eunbi to debut as solo this month: report





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Kwon Eunbi of now-disbanded IZ*ONE is putting out a solo debut album at the end of August, according to media reports on Thursday.



She has finalized plans for the release of the album and is shooting the jacket cover of it as well as preparing for the filming of music video.



She was the leader and the oldest member of the 12-piece female band that was formed through an audition program and disbanded after 2 1/2 years in April. There has been talks about unit activities and push for resuming the career as a band but all fell through.



Kwon is currently co-hosting a beauty program on a lifestyle cable network and would be the first to strike out on her own as a singer.



Twice’s “Fancy” tops 100m streams on Billboard Japan





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice’s 2019 hit song “Fancy” garnered 100 million streams on Billboard Japan, announced the media on Wednesday.



The song came out in April 2019 as the title track from the band’s seventh EP “Fancy You.” It entered Billboard Japan’s streaming song chart as No. 2 and is staying among top 200 on the chart, now for 119 consecutive weeks.



Twice now has two songs, along with “Feel Special,” with over 100 million streams on the chart, becoming the only K-pop female band with such record.



The nine-member group debuted in Japan four years ago and its third Japanese full album “Perfect World” landed atop Oricon’s daily album chart last month. Music video for the same-titled focus track amassed 10 million views on YouTube in three days when it was unveiled in advance in June and 30 million views as of Thursday, at the fastest pace among the songs it officially released in Japan.



Astro hosts pop-up store to highlight 8th EP





(Credit: Fantagio Music)