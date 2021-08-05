 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Aekyung Group to merge three chemical units

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Aug 5, 2021 - 17:58       Updated : Aug 5, 2021 - 17:58
Aekyung Tower, the headquarters of Aekyung Group (Aekyung Group)
Aekyung Tower, the headquarters of Aekyung Group (Aekyung Group)


South Korean cosmetics-to-health care conglomerate Aekyung Group said Thursday it has decided to merge its three chemical businesses into one entity tentatively named Aekyung Chemical.

The merger of Aekyung Petrochemical, AK ChemTech and the current Aekyung Chemical is subject to approval by the respective company’s board and shareholders and a review by authorities.

The new entity, expected to launch by November, would have 1.7 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in combined revenue this year. The firm aims to reach 4 trillion won in revenue and 300 billion won in operating profit by 2030, the group said in a press release.

Aekyung Group’s holding firm AK Holdings will control 62.23 percent of the new firm.

The to-be-launched Aekyung Chemical will seek to create synergy from the combination of three firms’ business portfolios.

Aekyung Petrochemical is the world’s No. 4 supplier of plasticizer, an additive that goes inside plastic products. Aekyung Petrochemical also produces anode materials for batteries.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114