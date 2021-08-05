FTC to decide on Google's alleged abuse of Android dominance on Sept. 1

Google logo (Reuters-Yonhap)
South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission has set the date of Sept. 1 to make the final decision on whether Google has exploited its market dominance to coerce Korean device manufacturers and wireless carriers to employ its Android operating system, shutting out rivals, the state antitrust watchdog said Thursday.
In designating Sept. 1 as the final date, the FTC said it sought to fully guarantee the time for Google to prepare and exercise its right to defend itself, and that it has protected all the procedural rights for the multinational tech company.
Google has been accused of forcing smartphone manufacturers to use the smartphone operating system Android in their devices, and achieving unfair benefits as it has cut down competition in the market.
The multinational company is facing similar allegations in other parts of the world, including the United States and Europe.
The FTC has held two plenary sessions concerning the case before, on May 12 and July 7.
In holding three rounds of talks for the case, the watchdog explained Google’s abuse case is a global issue that has taken place over a long period of time, and that there have been many points in dispute that require thorough review.
The case is the first time the FTC is utilizing the “data room” system, which the watchdog introduced to obtain limited access to confidential business information of corporations in December 2020.
For the concern of infringing on trade secrets of other businesses while examining a violation case of a company, the FTC faced difficulties in gaining necessary evidence.
The data room is monitored with surveillance cameras, only outside counsel is allowed to enter the room to review data there, and any lawyer given access to the information there has to sign a nondisclosure agreement.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)