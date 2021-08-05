[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Escape from Mogadishu
(Korea)
Opened July 28
Action, Drama
Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Set in 1991 Somalia, South Korean Ambassador to Somalia Han Shin-sung (Kim Yoon-seok) and National Security Planning Agency agent Kang Dae-jin (Jo In-sung) are competing against North Korean Ambassador (Heo Jun-ho) for South Korea’s membership in the United Nations. When a civil war breaks out in the African country, South and North Korean diplomats have to cooperate to escape the country together.
The Boss Baby: Family Business
(US)
Opened July 21
Animation
Directed by Tom McGrath
Ted, the legendary boss of Baby Corp., is a successful grownup CEO. His nephew Tina, who everyone thought was an ordinary baby, turns out to be a secret agent at Baby Corp. Tina turns Ted and his brother Tim back into a baby for 48 hours to complete a mission to save the world.
The Medium
(US)
Opened July 14
Thriller
Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun
A documentary team follows Nim (Sawanee Utoomma), a shaman living in a mountain village in Thailand. After Nim’s sister Noi (Sirani Yankittikan) refused to become the designated shaman years ago, she succeeded in the role instead. One day, Nim finds out that her niece Mink (Narilya Gulmongkolpech) has developed some strange symptoms.
Black Widow
(US)
Opened July 7
Action
Directed by Cate Shortland
Following the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) realizes there is a huge conspiracy having to do with her past. To fight a mysterious villain who can duplicate opponents’ abilities, Natasha must confront her history as a spy.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)