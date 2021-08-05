[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Escape from Mogadishu

(Korea)

Opened July 28

Action, Drama

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan



Set in 1991 Somalia, South Korean Ambassador to Somalia Han Shin-sung (Kim Yoon-seok) and National Security Planning Agency agent Kang Dae-jin (Jo In-sung) are competing against North Korean Ambassador (Heo Jun-ho) for South Korea's membership in the United Nations. When a civil war breaks out in the African country, South and North Korean diplomats have to cooperate to escape the country together.









The Boss Baby: Family Business

(US)

Opened July 21

Animation

Directed by Tom McGrath



Ted, the legendary boss of Baby Corp., is a successful grownup CEO. His nephew Tina, who everyone thought was an ordinary baby, turns out to be a secret agent at Baby Corp. Tina turns Ted and his brother Tim back into a baby for 48 hours to complete a mission to save the world.





The Medium

(US)

Opened July 14

Thriller

Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun



A documentary team follows Nim (Sawanee Utoomma), a shaman living in a mountain village in Thailand. After Nim's sister Noi (Sirani Yankittikan) refused to become the designated shaman years ago, she succeeded in the role instead. One day, Nim finds out that her niece Mink (Narilya Gulmongkolpech) has developed some strange symptoms.




