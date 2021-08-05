 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Veteran financial bureaucrat tapped as top financial regulator

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 5, 2021 - 13:48       Updated : Aug 5, 2021 - 13:48
This photo, provided by the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday, shows Koh Seung-beom, President Moon Jae-in's pick for the chief of the Financial Service Commission. (Cheong Wa Dae)
This photo, provided by the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday, shows Koh Seung-beom, President Moon Jae-in's pick for the chief of the Financial Service Commission. (Cheong Wa Dae)
Koh Seung-beom, who was nominated to lead the Financial Service Commission (FSC), is an expert with extensive experience in dealing with economic and financial policies.

Born in 1962, Koh, currently a member of the Bank of Korea (BOK)'s rate-setting board, passed the civil service exam in 1984, spending most of his career as a public servant at the finance ministry and the financial regulator.

The nominee was in charge of major financial policies over household debt, the capital market and corporate restructuring, while serving in major senior posts at the financial regulator FSC.

Koh spearheaded the government's efforts to tackle a credit card bubble in 2003 and saving banks' soured project financing lending in 2011.

His experience appears to have laid the groundwork for him to prioritize strengthening financial stability.

Since 2016, Koh has served as a member of the central bank's policy board.

Last year, he became the first board member who succeeded in serving a second term.

At a rate-setting meeting in July, Koh cast a dissenting vote, insisting that the central bank should raise the key interest rate to deal with financial imbalances. The BOK left the benchmark rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent last month.

Koh graduated from Seoul National University in 1985 and earned his doctoral degree in economics from American University. His nomination needs parliamentary approval. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114