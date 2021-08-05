 Back To Top
National

Unification ministry hopes for N. Korea to respond to offer for discussion on virtual conference system

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 5, 2021 - 13:37       Updated : Aug 5, 2021 - 13:37
Ministry of Unification (Yonhap)
The unification ministry on Thursday expressed hope that North Korea will respond to South Korea's recent offer for discussion on setting up a virtual conference system for inter-Korean talks.

South Korea made a proposal to discuss the matter with North Korea days after the two Koreas restored cross-border communication lines last week that had been severed for more than a year after North Korea cut them off in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from the South. North Korea has yet to provide answers to the offer.

"We have sufficiently explained the need for the establishment of a virtual conference system for the sake of safe dialogue amid the coronavirus situation. Since we made the offer for discussions in that context, we expect the North to respond," a ministry official said.

Saying that the North has not yet provided answers to the offer, the official said that the ministry continues to make all necessary preparations to start discussion on the matter as soon as the North positively reacts.

Asked why the North has not provided answers, the official declined to comment, saying that it is not appropriate to elaborate at this moment.

South Korea has sought to use the restoration of the communication lines to bring long-stalled inter-Korean relations back on track by resuming dialogue and cross-border exchanges and cooperation.

Earlier this week, a ministry official said that the ministry will make a proposal through the lines for discussion on sharing information regarding infectious diseases and natural disasters. (Yonhap)
