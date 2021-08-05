[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Josun Palace Hotel in Seoul Gangnam offers Bentley rides



Josun Palace Hotel in Seoul Gangnam has launched a “Summer in the Royal Palace” package for families and couples with a chance to ride a Bentely and enjoy a private vacation at one of the hotel’s luxury suites.



The Bentley cars are randomly chosen from three different models -- Bentayaga, Flying Spur, and Continental GT -- and can be used for up to five hours during the two-night stay. Prices range from 1.6 million to 1.8 million won.



The promotion package is available from Aug. 5 to Sept. 30, and reservations can be made by calling (02) 727-7400.







InterContinental Seoul Coex presents “I Can Fries” package



InterContinental Seoul Coex’s package, which runs until Sept. 15, includes a one-night stay in a Superior Room and to-go box with an assortment of deep-fried dishes and craft beer. Included are deep-fried shrimp, mini hot dogs and french fries prepared by the hotel chefs.



A pouch and a beach bag specially made by the hotel are also included as gifts.



Rates start at 185,000 won. For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 3430-8888.







L’Escape Hotel collaborates with EMK Musical Company



L’Escape Hotel in Seoul is collaborating with EMK Musical Company, a leading musical and theater company, to offer a “L’Escape-Marie Antoinette” package.



Package guests will stay a night at L’Escape Hotel‘s French-themed room and attend a musical for two from a choice of four musicals offered with the package. The four musicals are “Marie Antoinette,” “Xcalibur,” “Rebecca,” and “Mata Hari.”



Package prices range from 380,000 won to 450,000 won and the offer is valid until Sept. 24. For reservations, call (02) 317-4000.







Park Hyatt Busan collaborates with Acqua di Parma



Park Hyatt Busan’s Italian restaurant Living Room collaborates with Italian perfume brand Acqua di Parma to offer a special course meal that comes with premium perfume products.



Those who order the Acqua di Parma course menu will get a gift of Acqua di Parma’s Blu Mediterraneo perfume and shower gel. Early-bird guests will receive a luxurious gift from the perfume brand’s signature line, Colonia.



The Italian restaurant is also offering a giveaway on Instagram during the promotion period that runs through Aug. 31. Those who upload a photo of the Acqua di Parma course menu on Instagram will receive three Blu Mediterraneo samplers. For inquiries, call (051) 990-1300.





