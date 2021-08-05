[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Yeondong Grape Festival



The Yeongdong Grape Fesitval will take place online, due to the extended COVID-19 pandemic, and is scheduled to run for 30 days starting Aug. 17.



Originally offering various programs, including picking, eating and stepping on the grapes and making different products, including wine and chocolate, the festival this year will only hold live commerce events selling grapes.



Sponsored by Yeongdong in North Chungcheong Province, the festival seeks to promote both Yeongdong grapes and the region.



More information can be found at www.ydpodo.kr.







Rose of Sharon Exhibition



The Rose of Sharon Exhibition is taking place in the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province through Aug. 22.



The festival seeks to offer a chance for the visitors to learn about the national flower in nearly 100 varieties as they walk through the garden. Various summer flowers are also on view.



A special event is organized for visitors to earn extra tickets by posting photos of the flowers to their Instagram account.



Visitors of all ages are welcome, and admission fees vary according to age.



Updated information can be found at www.morningcalm.co.kr.





Gwangalli Eobang Festival



The Gwangalli Eobang Festival will take place at Gwangalli Beach in Busan from Oct. 15-17.



The annual festival typically held in spring has been postponed to October this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The event shares the traditional fishing culture of the Joseon era and offers cultural experiences in a folk village.



Visitors can experience various programs, including a parade, concert, musicals and barehanded fishing.



Admission is free.



More information can be found at www.suyeong.go.kr.









Jeonju International Sori Festival



The Jeonju International Sori Festival will take place in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. The festival runs for five days starting Sept. 29 at the Sori Arts Center.



Hosted by North Jeolla Province and managed by the Jeonju International Sori Festival Committee, the festival aims to provide a chance to enjoy music from around the world, including traditional Korean music.



A variety of programs are available for the visitors with different participation fees and age limits.



Updates can be found at www.sorifestival.com.





