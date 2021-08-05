 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Govt. makes next year's minimum wage of 9,160 won official

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 5, 2021 - 10:24       Updated : Aug 5, 2021 - 10:24
Park Joon-shik, head of the Minimum Wage Commission, exits a press conference at the government complex in Sejong on July 13 after completing negotiations for next year‘s minimum wage rate. The commission voted 13-0 to pass a proposal to set next year‘s minimum hourly wage at 9,160 won. (Yonhap)
Park Joon-shik, head of the Minimum Wage Commission, exits a press conference at the government complex in Sejong on July 13 after completing negotiations for next year‘s minimum wage rate. The commission voted 13-0 to pass a proposal to set next year‘s minimum hourly wage at 9,160 won. (Yonhap)
The Ministry of Employment and Labor on Thursday published an official notice of next year's minimum hourly wage of 9,160 won ($8.00).

The Minimum Wage Commission, a tripartite panel composed of representatives of labor, business and the general public, set the rate on July 12 in a 5.1 percent increase from this year.

Following a legally mandated period of review, during which three business groups filed objections, the ministry said it rejected the complaints and upheld the commission's decision without alterations.

The notice was published in the government's official journal Thursday, the legal deadline.

The new rate will take effect Jan. 1 and translate to a monthly wage of 1.91 million won. It will apply equally across all industries.

This year's minimum wage negotiations centered on labor representatives' demands for a bigger increase and business representatives' calls for a freeze amid financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114