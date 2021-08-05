 Back To Top
National

S. Korea, US agree to expand cybersecurity cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 5, 2021 - 10:16       Updated : Aug 5, 2021 - 10:16

In this photo, provided by the defense ministry, Han Hyun-soo, chief of the ministry's Office of Planning & Coordination, poses for a photo during the first US-ROK ICT Cooperation Committee session on Wednesday. (Defense Ministry)
In this photo, provided by the defense ministry, Han Hyun-soo, chief of the ministry's Office of Planning & Coordination, poses for a photo during the first US-ROK ICT Cooperation Committee session on Wednesday. (Defense Ministry)
South Korea and the United States have agreed to strengthen cooperation in responding to growing global cybersecurity threats as they held a joint defense committee meeting on information and communications technology, the defense ministry said Thursday.

During the inaugural session of the US-ROK ICT Cooperation Committee, held via a videoconference Wednesday, they also agreed to set up various information sharing systems to boost combined combat capabilities by securing a better interoperability, according to the ministry.

"To maintain a firm combined readiness posture, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including weapons systems," the ministry said in a release.

The ministry said the meeting will be held every year to continue policy coordination in the ICT sector. (Yonhap)

  

