 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

20 USFK-affiliated people test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 5, 2021 - 10:04       Updated : Aug 5, 2021 - 10:04
This photo taken on July 14, 2021, shows a reception center for US military members set up at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on July 14, 2021, shows a reception center for US military members set up at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Twelve American service members and eight others affiliated with the US Forces Korea (USFK) tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea from the United States, the US military said Thursday.

One service member arrived at Osan Air Base on a US government chartered flight, and eleven service members, four civilians, three family members and one retiree arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. They arrived here between July 18 and Aug. 2, according to USFK.

Twelve of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, the remaining eight were confirmed to have been infected while in isolation.

All of them have since been transferred to a facility designated for COVID-19 patients, either at Camp Humphreys or Osan Air Base, both located in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, it added.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,159, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the US. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114