 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

[Tokyo Olympics] Ko Jin-young fueled by anger to start women's golf tournament

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 4, 2021 - 19:41       Updated : Aug 4, 2021 - 19:41
South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young (Yonhap)
South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young (Yonhap)
SAITAMA, Japan -- With six holes left in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympic women's golf tournament on Wednesday, Ko Jin-young was sitting at one-over par. She had just made her third bogey of the day at the 12th hole.

She was angry.

Ko took it out on the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo, and reeled off four birdies over her next five holes. The 2019 LPGA Player of the Year finished her day at three-under 68, two off the lead.

"When I had six holes left, I wanted to try to finish the day under-par, no matter what," Ko said. "I was upset with myself. I was wearing the national team uniform, and I knew there'd be younger players watching me play on television. I wanted to give them something to feel proud about."

Ko said her caddie, Dave Booker, also gave her a pep talk.

"He said it won't mean anything to be here unless you put something around your neck," Ko said. "I wasn't thinking about this along those lines. So it was a wakeup call."

Ko said her back-nine charge should set her up well for the second round.

"I was nervous but not for that long," she said. "Once I stepped on the course, I was able to recognize my goal clearly and organize my thoughts." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114